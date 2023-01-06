Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia Undercard Preview

By: Sean Crose

Boxing’s first big card of 2023 goes down tomorrow night in Washington DC as Gervonta “Tank” Davis takes on Hector Luis Garcia in a scheduled 12 round lightweight affair. The undercard, at the very least, has some interesting names attached. Former WBO middleweight king Demetrius Andrade will be making his debut as a super middleweight as the 31-0 Rhode Islander faces off against the 26-4-1 Desmond Nicholson in a scheduled 10 rounder. The skillful Andrade has a reputation of being one of the more avoided practitioners of the fight game. Should he prove successful at super middleweight, he’ll be difficult for the division’s big names to avoid.

Photo: Showtime

Welterweight Rashidi Ellis will be looking to impress Saturday, as well. The 24-0 Massachusetts native will be battling the 25-1 Roiman Villa in a scheduled 12 rounder. Having only fought three times since 2018, the 29 year old Ellis might want to have an active year for himself. With that in mind, another rising welterweight will be on this weekend’s card. There are those who argue that the 29-0 Jaron “Boots” Ennis is already the best fighter in the division. He’ll be putting his unblemished resume on the line tomorrow night when he squares off against the 21-1 Karen Chukhadzhian in a scheduled 12 round affair for the interim IBF world title.