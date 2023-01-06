Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia Preview

By: Sean Crose

Twenty seven wins. Zero loses. Twenty five wins by knockout. World titles in numerous weight divisions. There is a reason why Gervonta “Tank” Davis is considered one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing. Indeed, he’s expected to fight the wildly popular Ryan Garcia over the next several months – provided he get past the 16-0 Hector Luis Garcia Saturday night in Washington DC. Although Davis is clearly favored walking in, Garcia is no joke. A world junior lightweight titlist, the man has a reputation for upsetting the apple cart. The Davis-Garcia bout will be the main event of a Showtime pay per view card.

Photo: Premier Boxing Champions

The 28 year old Davis last saw action back in May of 2022 when he overcame a game Rolando Romero in an exciting affair. Aside from setting up fights with the Garcia’s, Hector Luis and Ryan respectively, Davis has also been in the news for his legal troubles. He was arrested for assaulting the mother of his daughter several weeks ago (though the woman has now said he didn’t assault her) and is also soon to be due in court for an incident involving a hit and run accident. Up until now, however, the man’s numerous run in’s with the American justice system have yet to impact his ring performances in any significant way.

As for Garcia, he’s hoping to once again shock the world as he did last year by defeating the highly regarded Chris Colbert in a fight where he served as a last minute replacement. Afterward, Garcia went on to capture the WBA junior lightweight championship. Like Davis, Garcia is a southpaw. Also like Davis, Garcia hasn’t lost a single fight. Although fans are looking forward to a match between Davis and the other Garcia, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the fighter known as “Tank” will have a legitimate throwdown on his hands tomorrow night at the Capital One Arena in DC.