Gervonta Davis Free On Bail, Addresses Public In Social Media Post

Posted on 12/28/2022

By: Sean Crose

Gervonta Davis is reportedly a free man after being released from custody in Florida on Wednesday on a thousand dollars bond. The undefeated multi-titlist had been arrested on Tuesday for domestic abuse and, as part of his release agreement, is not allowed to contact the alleged victim. A 9-1-1 recording of the alleged victim presents a panic-stricken woman begging for help (though it must be stated in regard to Davis that, in accordance with Federal, State and Local Law, anyone charged with a crime is innocent until proven guilty). “Please help me,” the woman pleads on the recording. “Please help me.”

Photo: Showtime

The numerous operators the woman is in contact with throughout the calls have difficulty getting her to reveal her location and details of her ordeal. “Please,” the woman continues. “I’m trying to go home. I have my baby in the car and he attacked me…I need help, please…please help me. He’s going to kill me…I want to go home. Please help me.” It was subsequently reported that Davis was arrested for hitting the woman and causing her mouth to bleed. With that being said, Davis himself took to social media shortly after his release.

“Do not,” he stated in the post, which has since been deleted, “let these people misguide you all on this bullshit.” The statement came with a picture of an animated film playing on a television. “This was just yesterday,” he added, “moments before me and my child mother had argument.” Throughout the lengthy statement, Davis indicated that he has been unfairly set up by those looking to cash in on his misfortune. “I’m not a monster,” he said. Davis is scheduled to face Hector Luis Garcia in the main event of a Showtime pay per view card on January 7th. As of press time, the fight has not been postponed or cancelled.

