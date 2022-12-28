Gervonta Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence In Florida

By: Sean Crose

With a Showtime pay per view fight against Hector Luis Garcia set for January 7th, multi-tilist Gervonta Davis was arrested in Florida for domestic violence on Tuesday. According to numerous reports, Davis was taken to the Parkland District of Broward County for booking. The 29 year old Davis reportedly hurt a woman by striking her. As of press time the undefeated fighter remains in jail, though bond has been set for one thousand dollars. Per Fox 5 News: “The police report says at around 1:25PM, Davis intentionally struck the victim against her will and caused bodily harm to her.”

This isn’t the first time Davis has found himself in legal trouble for allegedly being abusive towards a woman. Back in February of 2020, after he got rough with the mother of his daughter on video at a Coral Gables, Florida charity basketball game, the Baltimore native was charged with domestic violence. The case was ultimately discharged earlier this month. On top of his most recent legal woes, Davis is set to appear in a Baltimore court on February 16th for a 2020 incident involving a hit and run accident. A lawsuit has also been lodged against the fighter regarding the matter.

Needless to say, it remains to be seen whether or not next weekend’s scheduled fight between Davis and Garcia, which is set to go down at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, will still transpire as planned. Although a pay per view main event, the match is seen is a tuneup for Davis, who has been expected to face Ryan Garcia in a legitimate superfight this year.

Per Fox 5: “The report (for Tuesday’s incident) also states that Davis struck the victim on the right side of her head with a ‘closed hand,’ which caused a small cut on her upper lip.”