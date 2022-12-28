Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Gervonta Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence In Florida

Posted on 12/28/2022

By: Sean Crose

With a Showtime pay per view fight against Hector Luis Garcia set for January 7th, multi-tilist Gervonta Davis was arrested in Florida for domestic violence on Tuesday. According to numerous reports, Davis was taken to the Parkland District of Broward County for booking. The 29 year old Davis reportedly hurt a woman by striking her. As of press time the undefeated fighter remains in jail, though bond has been set for one thousand dollars. Per Fox 5 News: “The police report says at around 1:25PM, Davis intentionally struck the victim against her will and caused bodily harm to her.”

This isn’t the first time Davis has found himself in legal trouble for allegedly being abusive towards a woman. Back in February of 2020, after he got rough with the mother of his daughter on video at a Coral Gables, Florida charity basketball game, the Baltimore native was charged with domestic violence. The case was ultimately discharged earlier this month. On top of his most recent legal woes, Davis is set to appear in a Baltimore court on February 16th for a 2020 incident involving a hit and run accident. A lawsuit has also been lodged against the fighter regarding the matter.

Needless to say, it remains to be seen whether or not next weekend’s scheduled fight between Davis and Garcia, which is set to go down at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, will still transpire as planned. Although a pay per view main event, the match is seen is a tuneup for Davis, who has been expected to face Ryan Garcia in a legitimate superfight this year.

Per Fox 5: “The report (for Tuesday’s incident) also states that Davis struck the victim on the right side of her head with a ‘closed hand,’ which caused a small cut on her upper lip.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Gervonta Davis Says Ryan Garcia Could Be Using Performance Enhancing Drugs
December 22nd
Roy Jones On Anthony Joshua: "We Spoke And I Do Have A Plan For Him"
December 24th
Jermell Charlo Injured In Training. Tim Tszyu Fight Postponed.
December 24th
Tonight's "Holiday Fight Night" Card To Be Broadcast Live On Boxing Insider's YouTube Page
December 21st
Gervonta Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence In Florida
December 28th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend