Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Gervonta Davis Apologizes For Showing Up Late To Press Conference. “That Was Very Unprofessional Of Me”

Posted on 03/08/2023

By: Sean Crose

“I want to say sorry to you guys to have you all waiting,” Gervonta Davis told members of the media after his Thursday press conference with April 22nd opponent Ryan Garcia. “That was very unprofessional of me.” While Davis showing up almost two hours late was unquestionably annoying, rarely would one have heard the likes of Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather apologizing for their tardiness. In truth, the 28 year old knock out artist Davis is generally soft spoken and polite. “I don’t think it’s personal,” he said of the upcoming superfight with Garcia. “It’s business.”

Davis even had some complimentary things to say about his future foe. “He’s a legit fighter,” he said of Garcia. “You can’t take it away from him.” Tank, too, is a legit fighter, perhaps one of the most most legit in the game, which is why he’ll be favored to best Garcia walking in. “To other people he probably be quick,” Davis said regarding Garcia’s speed, “but to me he’ll probably be all right… I don’t know til I really get in there.” One thing that’s noticeable about both Davis and Garcia is the fact that they are incredibly self assured in their own abilities. To Davis, however, there’s more to his style than meets the eye.

“They just see me knock out people,” Davis said of the fans, “but it is what it is.” During the course of the interview – recorded by Fight Hub – Davis lamented the fact that he doesn’t get credit for the work he does in the ring. “They always find something crazy to say,” Davis said when asked how people will react should he knock Garcia out. “There’s no winning.” Yet Davis also added that such things are to be expected. “The thing is,” he said, “it’s part of the sport.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Jarrett Hurd Stopped By Armando Resendiz
March 4th
Gervonta Davis Apologizes For Showing Up Late To Press Conference. "That Was Very Unprofessional Of Me"
March 8th
Caleb Plant: "Fight Fans Beg For Fights Like These"
March 7th
Tank Davis-Ryan Garcia To Hold Press Conferences This Week In New York And L.A.
March 7th
Gervonta Davis And Ryan Garcia Square Off In First Press Conference
March 8th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend