Gervonta Davis Apologizes For Showing Up Late To Press Conference. “That Was Very Unprofessional Of Me”

By: Sean Crose

“I want to say sorry to you guys to have you all waiting,” Gervonta Davis told members of the media after his Thursday press conference with April 22nd opponent Ryan Garcia. “That was very unprofessional of me.” While Davis showing up almost two hours late was unquestionably annoying, rarely would one have heard the likes of Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather apologizing for their tardiness. In truth, the 28 year old knock out artist Davis is generally soft spoken and polite. “I don’t think it’s personal,” he said of the upcoming superfight with Garcia. “It’s business.”

Davis even had some complimentary things to say about his future foe. “He’s a legit fighter,” he said of Garcia. “You can’t take it away from him.” Tank, too, is a legit fighter, perhaps one of the most most legit in the game, which is why he’ll be favored to best Garcia walking in. “To other people he probably be quick,” Davis said regarding Garcia’s speed, “but to me he’ll probably be all right… I don’t know til I really get in there.” One thing that’s noticeable about both Davis and Garcia is the fact that they are incredibly self assured in their own abilities. To Davis, however, there’s more to his style than meets the eye.

“They just see me knock out people,” Davis said of the fans, “but it is what it is.” During the course of the interview – recorded by Fight Hub – Davis lamented the fact that he doesn’t get credit for the work he does in the ring. “They always find something crazy to say,” Davis said when asked how people will react should he knock Garcia out. “There’s no winning.” Yet Davis also added that such things are to be expected. “The thing is,” he said, “it’s part of the sport.”