Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

George Kambosos: “We’re Here Ready To Fight, Ready For War”

Posted on 11/24/2021

By: Sean Crose

“He’s got a lot of nervous energy and fear,” George Kambosos says of lightweight kingpin Teofimo Lopez. “His Dad got put in his place, he knows we don’t play around, we’re here ready to fight, ready for war, and he tucked his tail between his legs and that’s what’s going to happen on Saturday night.” Kambosos is referring to an incident between his father and the father of Lopez on Tuesday during a media workout. With Kambosos and Lopez set to fight for Lopez’ title belts this Saturday, tensions are clearly high. “If they want to get it on my Dad is here too,” Kambosos says of team Lopez.

“We all saw it,” the undefeated Australian says, “what can you do? He (Lopez’ father) was lucky that my Dad didn’t really unleash, or he would have not been in his corner on Saturday. If Eddie Hearn and Matchroom pay enough for the old fellas to go at it, maybe we’ll see it!” Kambosos makes it clear, however, that his sights are set on Lopez. “He’s coming to KO me early?,” he asks. “No problem. That’s what I want to do. Victory by any means though, it would mean the world, all the sacrifice and hard work I’ve had to make, that’s what will make this special. It’s for my kids and the people around me, the belts are for them.”

As far as Kambosos is concerned, Lopez isn’t focused enough on Saturday night. “I don’t think about what’s next,” he says. “Ask Lopez, he thinks one million steps ahead. I’m focused only on him. We’ll see if Josh Taylor gives him a fight without him having any belts and coming off a loss to the Aussie.” Simply put, Kambosos feels he’s well prepared to face Lopez on Saturday.

“I’ve got a very smart team and I am very smart at what I do,” he says. “It’s not my first rodeo, I’ve been in the big fights, I’ve earned this the hard way. But we’re ready, and we’re clever, and the preparation has been great; there’s no burn out or weight issues, nothing, no emotion, just coming here to win the fight and be a real champion.”

While Kambosos appears to ooze confidence, few are saying they think he will leave the ring this Saturday night having bested Lopez. Sure enough, a Kambosos win this weekend will rock the fight world. Just don’t expect Kambosos to be surprised if he scores the upset victory.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Errol Spence Jr. Disagrees With Terence Crawford Vs. Shawn Porter Stoppage: "His Daddy Tripping, I Had Porter Up"
November 21st
Keith Thurman: "I’m Willing To Fight Crawford Eight Months From Now"
November 22nd
Terence Crawford Hands Shawn Porter First Stoppage Defeat Of His Career
November 21st
Floyd Mayweather: "The Top Fighter In Boxing Right Now Is Terence Crawford, He Reminds Me Of A Young Floyd Mayweather"
November 24th
Terence Crawford Concedes Number One Pound For Pound Ranking To Canelo Alvarez: "Canelo Earned That Spot”
November 18th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend