George Kambosos: “We’re Here Ready To Fight, Ready For War”

By: Sean Crose

“He’s got a lot of nervous energy and fear,” George Kambosos says of lightweight kingpin Teofimo Lopez. “His Dad got put in his place, he knows we don’t play around, we’re here ready to fight, ready for war, and he tucked his tail between his legs and that’s what’s going to happen on Saturday night.” Kambosos is referring to an incident between his father and the father of Lopez on Tuesday during a media workout. With Kambosos and Lopez set to fight for Lopez’ title belts this Saturday, tensions are clearly high. “If they want to get it on my Dad is here too,” Kambosos says of team Lopez.

“We all saw it,” the undefeated Australian says, “what can you do? He (Lopez’ father) was lucky that my Dad didn’t really unleash, or he would have not been in his corner on Saturday. If Eddie Hearn and Matchroom pay enough for the old fellas to go at it, maybe we’ll see it!” Kambosos makes it clear, however, that his sights are set on Lopez. “He’s coming to KO me early?,” he asks. “No problem. That’s what I want to do. Victory by any means though, it would mean the world, all the sacrifice and hard work I’ve had to make, that’s what will make this special. It’s for my kids and the people around me, the belts are for them.”

As far as Kambosos is concerned, Lopez isn’t focused enough on Saturday night. “I don’t think about what’s next,” he says. “Ask Lopez, he thinks one million steps ahead. I’m focused only on him. We’ll see if Josh Taylor gives him a fight without him having any belts and coming off a loss to the Aussie.” Simply put, Kambosos feels he’s well prepared to face Lopez on Saturday.

“I’ve got a very smart team and I am very smart at what I do,” he says. “It’s not my first rodeo, I’ve been in the big fights, I’ve earned this the hard way. But we’re ready, and we’re clever, and the preparation has been great; there’s no burn out or weight issues, nothing, no emotion, just coming here to win the fight and be a real champion.”

While Kambosos appears to ooze confidence, few are saying they think he will leave the ring this Saturday night having bested Lopez. Sure enough, a Kambosos win this weekend will rock the fight world. Just don’t expect Kambosos to be surprised if he scores the upset victory.