George Kambosos: “I’m Coming For The Bigger Names”

Posted on 01/13/2022

By: Sean Crose

“I love the Haney fight,” lightweight multitilist George Kambosos says in a Fighthub video released yesterday, “he’s got the WBC regular belt.” He then adds that “Tank is a great fighter, as well…and Lomachenko,” he adds. “I’ve got to give him respect.” To boil it all down, Kambosos claims he’s willing to truly make a mark on the sport. “They’re all in the mix,” says of potential, big name competition. “Ryan Garcia, I want to see him get active again.” The 20-0 Kambosos surprised a lot of people last November when he soundly bested rising star Teofimo Lopez for Lopez’ titles.”

Now the 28 year old Aussie is eager to prove he’s more than the recipient of a surprise win. “There will be no tuneup fight,” he declares in the video. “Like I said, I’m cut from a different cloth.” Kambosos goes on to separate himself from some of his countrymen. “I’m not like the typical Australian fighter whose going to milk this now,” says Kambosos. “I’m coming for the biggest names.” To Kambosos, winning a big means it’s time for more big fights. “I want to take the more risks,” he says. Kambosos makes it clear he thinks he can glide along his career at this point – but that he’s not willing to do so.

“I can sit here and milk this now and try to make as much money as I can,” he says, “but that’s never been me, so we’re going to fight the best of the best and keep proving why were are the number one, the emperor, in the lightweight division.” Kambosos was seen as something of a faceless opponent when he slipped between the ropes for his long delayed fight with Lopez last fall. He was a contender, sure, but it was clear Lopez was expected to win and move on with his career. The gritty and skilled challenger, however, made the most of his opportunity, fighting brilliantly and walking away with the win of a lifetime.

