Gennady Golovkin On A Third Fight With Canelo Alvarez: “There Are Certain Questions…They Remain Unanswered”

Canelo Alvarez showed earlier this month just how great a fighter he is. Not only did he become the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world, he did so by besting the undefeated and excellent Caleb Plant. Now the biggest star in boxing is setting his sights on the cruiserweight division – impressive stuff for a man who in 2013 fought Floyd Mayweather at just over 150 pounds. There’s no doubt about it – Canelo is Hall of Fame bound. In fact, there’s essentially just one thing about Canelo’s career that raises eyebrows these days – and it isn’t the loss to Mayweather or Canelo’s very close win over Erislandy Lara. It’s his two fights with Genady “GGG” Golovkin.

The first throwdown between the two men occurred in 2017. It ended in a wildly controversial draw, as most people felt Golovkin had done enough to win. The rematch the following year didn’t do much to change people’s perceptions. Although Canelo performed far better the second time around again Golovkin, and ended up winning via decision, there were still plenty of people who felt Canelo hadn’t done enough to prove himself the better of the two fighters. Golovkin, or course, remembers it all well, though he doesn’t seem to be harping on things.

Talking to Sky Sports before his December bout with Ryoto Murata – Golovkin’s first match in over a year – the fighter addressed a much talked about third contest between he and the guy who has become his arch rival. “This fight is possible,” the 39 year old middleweight titlist said of a third Canelo-GGG pairing. “Theoretically nothing has changed.” Except, perhaps, everything has changed. Canelo is now going to be fighting well above middleweight, for instance, and Golovkin hasn’t exactly been active as he has edged closer and closer to his forties. Still, Golovkin feels there’s a sense of unfinished business at hand.

“There are certain questions which have been posed,” he said. “They are still open, they remain unanswered.” Golovkin makes it clear, however, that a third fight – if it ever even occurs – is a long ways off. “We have been discussing it,” said Golovkin, “but haven’t moved towards this fight for quite some time.” Ultimately, Golovkin comes across as a man who wishes to cut his own path, as opposed to one whose hell-bent on proving himself. “We fought,” he said of Canelo. “I know who he is. I don’t think about him at all.”