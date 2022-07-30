Gary Anutanne Russell Stops Rances Barthelemy

By: Sean Crose

Undefeated junior welterweight Gary Anutanne Russell, 15-0, stepped into the ring at the Barclay’s Center Saturday night to face the 29-1-1 veteran Rances Barthelemy in a scheduled 10 rounder. Russell started aggressively in the first, but Barthelemy rattled his man in the final minute of the round. The second round was a high octane affair. Both men fired away in the third. The fight was most certainly close.

Russell pursued his man in the fourth. Barthelemy largely fought in retreat, but was able first off shots on his own, showing how an individual can perform well while giving up ground to an opponent. The high energy pace continued into the fifth, which was a hard round to discern which of the two men performed better in. A terrific shot from Russell put Barthelemy down in the sixth. Barthelemy got up, but the referee stopped the fight…although Barthelemy indicated he was okay to continue.