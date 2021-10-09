Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Fury-Wilder Prelims: Vladimir Hernandez Tops Julian Williams, Edgar Berlanga Decisions Marcelo Esteban Coceres

Posted on 10/09/2021

By: Sean Crose

Things got off to an early start Saturday evening when ESPN+, Fox Sports 1, and ESPN2 broadcast the preliminaries of the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder WBC and lineal heavyweight title card in Vegas. First up, the 27-2-1 Julian “J Rock” Williams took on the 12-4 Vladimir Hernandez in a scheduled middleweight 10 rounder. Williams did very well starting off, but Hernandez owned the second portion of the fight, leading to the Stockton, California native walking out of the ring with a split decision win.

Julian Williams

Next up, the 17-0 Edgar Berlanga took on fellow super middleweight Marcelo Esteban Coceres, 30-2-1, in a scheduled 10 rounder. The first few rounds were a quiet affair, with Berlanga essentially trying to reach his man. By the fourth, however, both men traded leather. By the middle rounds, Coceres was doing well for himself, holding his own against Berlanga – at least. Still, Berlanga kept coming forward. Things stayed close and interesting in the last rounds. In the ninth, Berlanga went down. He got up – but it was most definitely an incident that WASN’T supposed to happen. With that being said, both men went to the final bell on their feet.

Needless to say, the judges gave Berlanga the nod.



Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Deontay Wilder Makes Explicit Gesture In Video, Apparently In Reference To Respected Commentator
October 8th
Tyson Fury: "If Tommy Can’t Splatter Jake Paul, I’ll Retire Him From Boxing Myself"
October 5th
Shawn Porter Confident Heading Into Terence Crawford Showdown: "I’m 100% Going To Knock This Dude Out, I’m Not Playing Nice"
October 6th
Wilder: 238 - Fury: 277 - We Have A Fight
October 8th
Gervonta Davis Confirms Upcoming Showdown Against Rolando "Rolly" Romero On Showtime PPV, December 5th
October 6th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend