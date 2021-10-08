Listen Now:  
Fury-Wilder 3 Undercard Preview

Posted on 10/08/2021

By: Sean Crose

There’s an interesting pay per view undercard to be found Saturday night before the third Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder main event. In the co-main, the 15-0 Efe Ajagba is scheduled to go 10 rounds with fellow undefeated heavyweight, the 18-0 Frank Sanchez. Ajagba, a Texan by way of Nigeria, has knocked out all but three of his opponents. His last fight was a third round knockout of Brian Howard back in April. Sanchez, a Floridian by way of Cuba, has dusted all but five of his last foes. The man’s last fight was a sixth round stoppage of Nagy Aguilera in May.

Toledo, Ohio’s 9-0 Jared Anderson will also be on the undercard. The undefeated heavy will face Las Vegas’ – by way of Russia – unbeaten 22-0-1 Vladimir Tereshkin in a scheduled eight round throwdown. Anderson’s last fight was a two round destruction of Jeremiah Karpency last April. Tereshkin last saw action way back in 2019 when he stopped Francisco Silvens in the 4th round that November. Another interesting fight on Saturday’s card will be the heavyweight rematch between Brooklyn’s – by way of Poland – 20-1 Adam Kownacki and Finland’s own 30-3 Robert Helenius in a scheduled twelve round affair. Helenius stopped Kownacki back in March of 2020.

*Cover photo by Getty

