Fury-Wilder 3 Reportedly Moved From December 19th Date

By Sean Crose

ESPN’s Steve Kim is reporting that the third Tyson Fury – Deontay Wilder heavyweight title matchup is being moved from it’s presumed December 19th date. “We’re moving off,” Arum is quoted as saying, “because there’s five conference championship games that day and night, plus two NFL games.” Arum, a promoter of Fury’s, went on to say that “we’re looking at other dates right now because ESPN advised us, and Fox advised the PBC.” The camps of Fury (represented largely by Arum’s Top Rank Promotions) and Wilder (represented by Al Haymon’s Premiere Boxing Champions) have broadcast deals with ESPN and Fox respectively. That means all the pieces of a large puzzle have to fit in order for the fight to become a go.

With that in mind, the camps have worked well before and there’s no reason to think things won’t get done this time around, as well. “We’re looking,” Arum is quoted as saying, “at the schedule — PBC, Fox, ESPN and us — to pick a date.” Arum reportedly feels that the third fight will go down either a bit earlier in December than was originally scheduled, or perhaps early next year. He also asserts the match will still be held at the Las Vegas Raider’s new home – Allegiant Stadium.

The first matchup between Wilder and Fury went down late in 2018 in Vegas. Fury appeared to be on the road to victory when a thunderous Wilder shot sent the giant Englishman onto his back. Fury amazingly got up, and the fight ended up being ruled a draw. There was far more clarity in the second fight, which was fought last winter in California. Under the tutelage of Sugar Hill Steward, Fury changed his slick game plan from the first fight and engaged with Wilder full on the second time around. Wilder’s corner subsequently stopped the bout in the seventh.

Still, a mandatory third fight had been agreed to beforehand should Wilder have lost. Hence, another bout between the two supersized heavyweights is now in order (both men rise up to close to seven feet in height). Waiting in the wings, of course, is Fury’s fellow Brit, Anthony Joshua, who holds multiple belts and who would love to be viewed as king of the division. Joshua will have to wait, however, as well as fight a mandatory of his own against Kubrat Pulev.

Although not yet official – Fury-Wilder III will most likely be a joint ESPN/Fox pay per view event.