Fury-Whyte Undercard Results: Tommy Fury Decisions Daniel Bocianski

Posted on 04/23/2022

By: Sean Crose

WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s 7-0 younger brother, Tommy, engaged in a 6 round light heavyweight affair against the 10-1 Daniel Bocianski Saturday at Wembley Stadium.  “Jake Paul is sitting  at home laughing,” pay per view commentator Tim Bradley said a good portion of the way through the bout, for it was a less than exciting affair. Fury, after all, has been seen as a potential opponent for Paul. As Bradley pointed out, however, social media star turned boxer Paul just might be able to best the man.

Photo: Amanda Wescott/Showtime

Still, Fury dominated Bocianski from the beginning. A straight right in the second hurt Bocianski , while Fury put his punches together in the third, and landed hard on his man again before the round ended. While Bocianski had tried to maintain distance unsuccessfully, he started bleeding in the fifth. Fury dropped his man in the same round, but Bocianski got back to his feet. It didn’t matter. Fury was able to dominate the sixth and final round on his way to a referee decision’s win.

