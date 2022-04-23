Fury-Whyte Undercard Preview

By: Sean Crose

Close to a hundred thousand people will cram into London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday to see Englishman Tyson Fury defend his WBC and lineal heavyweight titles against countryman and longtime contender Dillian Whyte. First, however, some other matches are to appear on the undercard.

Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Fury’s 7-0 younger brother, Tommy, will be engaged in a scheduled 6 round light heavyweight affair against the 10-1 Daniel Bocianski. The younger Fury’s last fight was a decision win over Anthony Taylor back in August of last year. Bocianski last saw action in March of 2021, when he was stopped by Patryk Szymanski in five.

Featherweight Isaac Lowe will also be on Saturdays card, as the 21-1-3 Englishman battles for the WBC Silver title against the 14-0 Nick Ball in a scheduled 12 rounder. Lowe’s last fight was a seventh round knockout loss to Luis Lopez back in November. Ball, on the other hand, was last spotted ending the night early back in October when he dropped Piotr Gudel three times in the first round of a fight that didn’t see the second.

The Fury-Whyte card will begin at 2PM US Eastern Time on Saturday and will be available courtesy of ESPN +.