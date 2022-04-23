Fury-Whyte Undercard: Isaac Lowe Stopped By Nick Ball

By: Sean Crose

Featherweight Isaac Lowe appeared on Saturday’s Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte heavyweight title card card, as the 21-1-3 Englishman battled for the WBC Silver title against the 14-0 Nick Ball in a scheduled 12 rounder. Lowe was able to put his jab to strong use earlier on in the bout. Yet it was Ball who surprised everyone.

Lowe may have been the attraction, but the aggressive Ball was determined to win. Moving forward, he found that Lowe was unable to halt his advance. Ball dropped his man in the second. Lowe survived but had a bad cut in the third. The bloody one sided battle raged on until the referee stepped in and saved Lowe in the sixth.