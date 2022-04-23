Fury-Whyte Undercard: Essuman Bests Tetley

By: Sean Crose

Ekow Essuman defended his British Welterweight and IBF European welterweight titles Saturday as the co-main of the much anticipated Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte heavyweight title fight. The 16-0 Essuman was facing the 21-2 Darren Tetley in a scheduled 12 rounder. Essuman controlled the range early on.

Photo: Midlands Area BBBofC

“This just seems like a sparring session to me,” broadcaster Tim Bradley stated in the fourth. Indeed, it was not a particularly thrilling bout, at least a third of the way through the scheduled 12 round affair. With that in mind, Essuman pressured his man in the fifth while Tetley tried to hold. Still, the fight dragged on. In fact, things seemed the same in the eleventh round as they did in the fourth. By the final round it was clear Eussuman would win – which he did, via decision.

