Fury-Whyte Undercard: David Adeleye Stops Chris Healey

Posted on 04/23/2022

By: Sean Crose

The 8-0 heavyweight David Adeleye stepped into the ring at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as part of the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte heavyweight title undercard. Adeleye’s opponent was the unheralded 9-8 Chris Healey, who entered the fight considerably out of shape. Adeleye, on the other hand, had been sparring with Tyson Fury in preparation for the weekend.

This was a match between two slow moving big guys, but it was clear right off the bat that one was far superior to the other. For Adeleye was able to land the smarter shots even though Healey pursued him hopelessly for much of the fight. Still, a terrific shot from Adeleye ended things in the eighth.

