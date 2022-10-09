Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Fundura Wins Slugfest With Ocampo

Posted on 10/09/2022

By: Sean Crose

WBC interim junior middleweight titlist Sebastian Fundora battled Carlos Ocampo Saturday night in the main event of a Showtime card broadcast live from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. First however, was a battle for the IBF bantamweight belt between the 14-0 defending titlist Fernando Martinez and the 33-2-2 Jerwin Ancajas. The fight, which was a rematch of Martinez’ previous victory over Ancajas, was a high octane, entertaining affair. The bout, however, ultimately ended as the first had, with Martinez emerging the victor via unanimous decision.

Next up, the 23-5-2 Juan Macias-Montel took on the 21-1 Carlos Adames in a scheduled 12 round middleweight match. The first round saw each fighter try to position himself for a strong shot. Adames began to fire and land well in the second. By round’s end the man was tossing off hard body shots. Both men traded heavy leather in an exciting third round. By the last minute of the chapter, however, it was Adames alone who was firing off the thunderous blows. After stumbling onto the ropes, Montel was soon saved from further punishment by the referee.

Photos: Showtime Boxing

It was time for the main event.

Immediately after the bell rang to open the bout it was clear the 19-0-1 Fundora towered over the 34-1 Ocampo. Indeed, the 6’6 Fundura tried to assert that height advantage through the use of his southpaw jab. The defending titlist continued to employ his jab in the second, though Ocampo had his moments. The challenger continued to gamely try to get in on his man in the third. The fight suddenly turned into a slugfest in the fourth, as the fighters got in close and traded leather.

The fifth was nothing short of a war, with both men fighting ferociously in a figurative phonebook. Needless to say Fundura was no longer maintaining range with his jab. Things slowed down in the sixth, but the fighters still spent the majority of their time fighting in close. Ocampo looked gassed in the seventh while Fundura was finally able to assert himself.

Ocampo continued to swing away at Fundura, but it was clear his punches no longer had the required snap to them. Still, by round’s end Fundura looked to be running out of gas himself. Fundura relied on his size to lean on Campo in the ninth. The gutsy Ocampo continued to attach his man throughout the tenth. If he couldn’t ultimately earn the win, he certainly couldn’t be faulted for not trying.

In the eleventh, Fundura once again tried to maintain range through footwork and employment of his very long jab. Fundura began effectively using his jab to carry him through the twelfth and final round as much as possible, though at times he couldn’t help but try to slug it out with his man. Needless to say, it was Fundura who was able to leave the ring victorious thanks to the judge’s scores of 119-109, 117-11, and 118-110.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Ryan Garcia: "Everyone Knows I'm Coming For Tank"
September 28th
Benn Tests Positive For Banned Substance. British Boxing Board Of Control Calls Off Eubank Jr Fight.
October 5th
Tyson Fury Declares Joe Joyce "The Second Best Heavyweight In The World"
September 29th
Bob Arum On Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua Negotiations: "Eddie Hearn Is Stalling Everything"
October 3rd
Rey Vargas-O’Shaquie Foster Super Featherweight Title Fight Ordered By WBC
October 4th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend