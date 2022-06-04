Fulton Puts On A Clinic, Easily Bests Roman

By: Sean Crose

Showtime offered a very interesting super bantamweight title matchup this evening as the 20–0 Stephen Fulton took on the 29-3-1 Daniel Roman for the WBC and WBO divisional world titles. Defending champion Fulton had won his WBO title by defeating the undefeated Angelo Leo in January of last year. He then went on to win his WBC title by beating the undefeated Brandon Figueroa in November. Roman had held the divisional IBF and WBA belts until 2020 when he lost them to Murodjon Akhmadaliev. The Fulton-Roman fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

First up, however, the 6-0 WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell faced off against the 15-1-1 Kalvin Henderson in a scheduled 12 rounder. Morrell went for the kill right off the bat in the first. Henderson survived but ended the round with a cut. Morrell continued to go after his man hard for the next two rounds. Henderson had a few moments, but the fight was almost stopped in the final seconds of the third as Morrell battered away at his man. Henderson continued to get battered in the fourth. The referee, having seen enough, stopped the fight.

It was time for the main event. Roman worked to get in on his man in the first. Fulton used his jab to good effect in the second. By the third it appeared the fight would come down to a single question – would Roman be able to break down or suddenly stop the defending champion before the final bell? Fulton appeared to be well in control in the fourth. Roman, however, was nothing if not game. Fulton was largely able to keep out of range in the sixth. He was looking in excellent shape halfway through the bout.

Roman upped the energy in the seventh. Fulton’s movement continued to be a wonder in the eighth. Roman was relentless in the ninth. Would it be enough, though? Fulton remained composed in the tenth, slipping punches and countering well. Roman was able to land a bit in the eleventh, but Fulton simply appeared to be the sharper fighter. The last round saw Fulton play the aggressor to some degree. Was he looking to finish in style?

Suffice to say, Fulton walked out of the ring with both his title belts remaining in his possession, thanks to a unanimous decision nod from the judges.