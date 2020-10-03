FS1 Saturday Preview

By: Sean Crose

PBC on FS1 is offering a low key, but still interesting fight this evening as the 20-0 Mark Magsayo will battle the 11-2-1 Rigoberto Hermosillo at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The scheduled 10 round superfeatherweight affair will be aired live on FS1 starting at 8PM eastern time.

Magsayo’s last fight was a UD win over Panya Uthuk last August in his native Philippines. Hermosillo last saw action in November of 2019, when he lost by decision to Viktor Slavinskyi at the MGN Grand in Vegas on the undercard of the Deontay Wilder – Luis Ortiz heavyweight title card.