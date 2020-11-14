FS1 Recap: Update – Wrong Card Was Read For Correa And Arrendondo. Correa Now Announced As Winner.

By: Sean Crose

Boxing returned to LA’s Microsoft Theater on Saturday with a PBC card that was aired live by FS1. First up, the undefeated 9-0 featherweight Eros Correa faced fellow undefeated featherweight, the 7-0 Henry Arrendondo, in a scheduled 8 round affair.

Correa looked strong early on. Arrendondo began to pick up the pace in the third. Arrendondo then pressed the action in the fourth. As the bout continued, Arrendondo kept up the pressure. Before the last round, Correa’s corner was giving him a pep talk. Arrendonda kept pressing in the eighth. and final round.

Correa ended up walking out of the ring with a majority decision victory.