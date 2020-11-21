FS1 Recap: Javier Fortuna Steamrolls Over Antonio Lozada

By: Sean Crose

Although he wasn’t facing the kind of premiere opponent he would have liked to have, 35-2-1 lightweight Javier Fortuna finally got to return to the ring on Saturday to face the 40-4-1 Antonio Lozada in a scheduled 10 round lightweight affair. Former champion Fortuna appeared cool and confident in the first, rocking his man halfway through the round. Slugging away, Fontura subsequently dropped Lozada in the last minute of the chapter. Lozada got up gamely, and was even able to survive the round, but Fortuna certainly looked impressive.

Lozada who towered over Fortuna, appeared to have his head clear at the top of the second. What’s more, Fortuna had a cut from the previous round. Needless to say, the underdog made it through the round without getting seriously hurt, much less stopped or knocked out. In the third, Fortuna took to striking at his man effectively. Lozada may have had a height advantage, but it wasn’t impacting Fortuna.

By the fourth round, the fight was becoming a beat down, with Lozado being on the receiving end. The fifth showcased more of the same. Lozado tried gamely in the sixth. He was able to have a bit of success – but not much. By the end of the round, Fortuna fired away, landing leather on his opponent over and over again. The referee mercifully stepped in and stopped the fight.

The bout was broadcast live by FS1 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles as the main event of a PBC card.