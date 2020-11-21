FS1 Recap: Dulay Decisions Gallegos, Molina Tops Zaragoza

By: Sean Crose

The co-main of Saturday’s Fox Sport’s 1 card from the Staples Center in LA featured the 13-2 Tennessee native Austin Dulay, as the 25 year old lightweight stepped into the ring to face the 19-9 Jose Gallegos. Dulay had lost his previous fight when he dropped a unanimous decision to Diego Magdaleno last February in front of a hometown crowd in Nashville. He was clearly looking to compensate for that loss when the bell ring on Saturday. Needless to say, the man performed in excellent fashion, using precision and fluidity to earn a UD after ten rounds of combat.

Next up, Fernando Molina made his television debut in just his third professional fight as the 2-0 lightweight faced off against the 5-2-1 Jose Zaragoza in a scheduled 6 rounder. Molina had his man on the mat in the first. Zaragoza was able to beat the count, but Molina was simply too much for the older fighter. Molina walked out of the ring with a UD win.