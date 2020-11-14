FS1 Recap: Apochi Stops Jones In Three

By: Sean Crose

The scheduled 10 round cruiserweight battle between the 9-0 Efetobor Apochi and the 11-2 Joe Jones served as a kind of co-main event at Saturday’s Vidal-Ortiz card at LA’s Microsoft Theater. The fight was aired live on FS1 and was a presentation of Premiere Boxing Champions.

Jones was dropped in the first and took a nine count. Apochi went in for the kill, but Jones was able to survive the round. Apochi continued to go to work in the second. Jones went down again in the last minute of the round. He rose at a count of nine, and actually got aggressive during the final seconds of the chapter.

The third round saw Jones go down yet again. He got back to his feet yet again, but the referee stopped the fight.