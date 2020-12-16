FS1 Preview: Eimantas Stanionis Vs Janer Gonzalez

By: Sean Crose

Undefeated welterweight Eimantas Stanionis will highlight tonight’s Fox Sports 1 PBC card from LA’s Shrine Exhibition Center when he faces the 19-3-1 Janer Gonzalez in a scheduled ten round affair. The 11-0 Stanionsis, who has knocked out his last three opponents, saw action as recently as last month when he knocked out Justin DeLaoch in the ninth round at LA’s Microsoft Theater.

Gonzalez, who has lost his last three fights, hasn’t been in the ring since November 2019, when he was knocked out by Ivan Golub in the 10th round at Salt Lake City’s Salt Palace. It’s pretty clear that Gonzalez is to play the role of “opponent” here…but the great thing about boxing is one never knows how things will turn out after the bell rings.

Newcomer Eumir Marcial will make his professional debut on the undercard against the 3-1 Andrew Whitfield in a scheduled four rounder. Undefeated lightweight Fernando Molina will also appear on the broadcast, entering the ring with a 3-0 record to face the 3-2 Teodoro Alonso in a scheduled six rounder. Lastly, the 13-0-2 featherweight Jose Garcia will face the 8-1-1 Jose Perez in a scheduled eight round affair. The entire card will begin at 9 PM Eastern Standard Time on FS1.