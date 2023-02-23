Listen Now:  
Frederic Julan Decisions Decarlo Perez

Posted on 02/23/2023

By: Sean Crose

Undefeated 12-2 light heavyweight Frederic Julan  slipped in between the ropes at midtown Manhattan’s Sony Theater on Thursday evening to do battle with the 19-7-1 Decarlo Perez. The opening bout of Boxing Insider’s Fight Night, the match was scheduled for eight rounds. Perez had a strong start behind a sharp jab, though the southpaw Julan got comfortable and was landing well towards the end of the first.

The second saw Perez pushing the action while Julan landed effectively. Perez went on to turn up the heat in the third, controlling the tempo of the bout. In the fourth, Perez looked sharper and more aggressive than Julan. Still, the fight was close. Julan went on to try avoiding Perez in the fifth. Perez kept pursuing his man in the sixth.

The seventh was close and intense, with each man fighting well against the other. The eighth and final round saw Julan putting his fast hands to work early one. Still, Perez was able to continue moving forward behind his jab. It ended up being a fun, high octane affair. Julan mat indeed have hurt Perez as the round wound down. When all was said and done Julan was able to walk out of the ring with a unanimous decision win on his resume.

