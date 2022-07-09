Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Frank Martin Stops Jackson Marinez In Ten

Posted on 07/09/2022

By: Sean Crose

The 15-0 junior welterweight Frank Martin made his Showtime debut Saturday night at the Alamodome as the cable network broadcast his battle with 19-2 late replacement Jackson Marinez. The southpaw Martin started right off in the scheduled 10 rounder by employing a wide stance while flicking out his jab. For his own part, Marinez was able to stand toe to toe with his man without being intimidated or blown out by the promising Martin.

Photo – Premier Boxing Champions

Martin began to put his punches together in the second. He also began landing strong overhand lefts. Marinez continued to remain in front of Martin in the third while his opponent thudded to his body. The fourth saw Martin turn up the heat while Marinez attempted to rise to the occasion, feinting and flicking out a jab of his own. By the end of the round, it was actually Marinez who was the aggressor.

The fifth saw what looked like the beginning of a sea change in the fight as Marinez banged away at his man in the first half of the round. Martin came back in the second half with strong shots of his own, but the round belonged to late replacement Marinez. By the sixth, Marinez’ overhand right kept finding a home. Martin had a much better 7th, landing clean, telling shots.

Both men landed well in the 8th. Martin landed a bit better. It was a high octane bout, to be sure. Martin went on to land consistently in the 9th. By round’s end, Marinez went down from a blistering combination. He got up, thus surviving the round, but unless he did something truly impressive in the final chapter, the man would clearly be headed for defeat.

Martin went for broke in the 10th, leading the referee to stop the fight while Marinez was being battered.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Floyd Mayweather Defends Canelo Alvarez: "Accomplish What Canelo Has Accomplished, Then Speak Bad About Him"
July 6th
Jake Paul: "Tommy Is Officially Out By Wednesday Morning If He Doesn’t Go To The Embassy"
July 3rd
Ryan Garcia Is A World Class Self-Promoter. Will He Prove He's Truly A World Class Fighter?
July 1st
Weekend Previews: Chisora-Pulev And Magsayo-Vargas
July 9th
Jai Opetaia Lifts IBF Cruiserweight Title From Mairis Briedis
July 2nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend