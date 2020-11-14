Fox Sports 1 Preview: Vidal-Ortiz, Correa-Arrendondo, Apochi-Jones

By: Sean Crose

Although tonight’s big fight between Terence Crawford and Kell Brook will draw the most attention, PBC is offering a decent card on Fox Sports 1 for those so inclined to watch. The event will be aired live starting at 8 PM eastern time from inside the bubble at the Microsoft Theater.

The 11-0 super middleweight Amilcar Vidal will face the 11-0-2 Edward Ortiz in a scheduled 10 round main event. Vidal is a fighter to keep an eye on. He’s won all but one of his eleven matches by knock out. Ortiz, on the other hand, prefers the scientific aspect of the sweet science, as only four of his wins have been by knockout. Vidal weighed in at 161.8 pounds on Friday while Ortiz hit the scales at 163 pounds.

This may have the makings of a classic boxer versus puncher shootout.

Undefeated 9-0 featherweight Eros Correa will also be on the card, as he faces a fellow undefeated featherweight, the 7-0 Henry Arrendondo in a scheduled 8 round affair. Correa, who weighed in at 123.6 pounds, scored a fourth round KO in his last fight, which was against Saul Garcia back in January. Arrendondo, who weighed in at 124.5 pounds, had his last fight , a UD win over Rafael Morales over a year ago in November of 2019, overturned to a No Contest.

Saturday’s card will also feature the 9-0 cruiserweight Efetobor Apochi going up against the 11-2 Joe Jones in a scheduled ten round affair. Apochi, who has won all 9 of his professional bouts by knockout, last fought in October of 2019, when he stopped Larry Pryor in the fourth round. Jones last fought in December of last year, losing by UD to Richard Rivera.