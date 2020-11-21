Fox Sports 1 Preview: Javier Fortuna – Antonio Lozada, Austin Dulay – Jose Gallegos

By: Sean Crose

Boxing returns Saturday night to Fox Sports 1, which will feature a PBC card highlighted by the noted lightweight Javier Fortuna, who will be facing Antonio Lozada in a scheduled 12 rounder. Fortuna has been in line to face some bigger names lately, but this being 2020, things haven’t exactly panned out for the fighter known as “El Abejon.” In fact, the 35-2-1 Fortuna hasn’t been in the ring since he bested Jesus Cuellar in very impressive fashion last November. As for the 40-4-1 Torres, the Mexico native has dropped his last two in a row. Still, it’s worth noting that Torres beat the then undefeated Felix Verdejo back in 2018 – so it’s not like the guy can’t rise to the occasion.

The co-main of the card will feature the 13-2 Tennessee native Austin Dulay, as the 25 year old lightweight steps in the ring to fact the 19-9 Jose Gallegos. Dulay lost his last fight when he dropped a unanimous decision to Diego Magdaleno last February in front of a hometown crowd in Nashville. He’ll clearly be looking to compensate for that loss when the bell rings on Saturday. Gallegos also lost his last fight by unanimous decision when he battled Nestor Velazquez this past September. Strangely enough for 2020, this will be Gallegos’ third fight this year. He also decisioned Ricky Lopez in January.

The Fortuna-Lozada card will be aired live from the Staples Center in LA starting at 7pm eastern time this evening on Fox Sports 1.