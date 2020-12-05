Fox PPV Recap: Fundura Goes Through Ahmed In Two

By: Sean Crose

The final fight before Saturday’s main event at Dallas’ AT&T Stadium was a scheduled 10 round junior middleweight affair between the towering 15-0-1 Sebastian Fundura and the 27-1-1 Habib Ahmed. The bout was a WBA world title eliminator.

Fundura, who was amazingly tall in comparison to his opponent, impacted Ahmed right away. The height difference – 6’9 against 6’0 – made for an incredibly tall mountain for Ahmed to climb. In the second round, things went from bad to worse for Ahmed. Fundura simply began beating his man senseless. The referee mercifully stepped in and ended things.