Former President Donald Trump To Be Commentator For Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort Fight

Posted on 09/07/2021

By: Sean Crose

Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction. First, fans became very interested in novelty fights, including those featuring over the hill greats. Then, iconic fighter Oscar De La Hoya came out of retirement to face former MMA great Vitor Belfort, only to drop out due to Covid. Then, former all time heavyweight legend Evander Holyfield agreed to take De La Hoya’s place at the last minute. And now, perhaps the greatest surprise of all: Former United States President Donald Trump is going to be part of the broadcast team for the Holyfield-Belfort fight. Strange days indeed.

“I love great fighters and great fights,” says Trum. “I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.” Sure enough, Trump was once a pretty big player in the world of boxing. Check out an old broadcast of the Mike Tyson-Michael Spinks fight of 1988 if you don’t believe it. Still, it’s strange seeing an ex-president broadcasting a professional fight. Attending a fight is one thing, after all…but being part of the broadcast team is quite another.

In truth, Trump, along with his son, Donald Jr, will be part of an “alternate” telecast called “Gamecast” for the entire Holyfield-Vitor card, which will go down at Hollywood, Flordia’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Both Trumps will be on location live. Although they’re being promoted as “alternate” broadcasters, it’s clear who all the attention will be on now. Give Triller this – the rising outlet is doing everything possible to become a serious player in combat sports. First, it promoted last year’s Tyson-Roy Jones novelty card, then it signed colorful lightweight world titlist Teofimo Lopez to fight George Kambosos on a Triller broadcast card. And now this.

Holyfield, of course, needs no introduction to the world of boxing. A former Olympian, cruiserweight, and heavyweight master, the Atlanta, Georgia based fighter is famous for being one of the greatest of an all time great era for boxing. As for Vitor, he’s a legend in his own right, a legit UFC superstar who needs no introduction of his own among MMA fans. At 44, he’s clearly past his prime – having stayed out of the octagon since 2018. Still, the 58 year old Holyfield is no spring chicken. It appears Saturday’s novelty fight card is proving to be interesting, to say the least.

