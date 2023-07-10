“Forget Wilder And All Them.” Anthony Joshua Stays Focused On Dillian Whyte Rematch

By: Sean Crose

“I’m definitely up for fighting,” former WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said in a press conference for his August 12th rematch with old foe Dillian Whyte. “There are a lot of names in the division. But at the same time look at what this fight does. I’m a fighter but I also understand business. And this fight does good business.” To be sure, Joshua-Whyte 2 will do some massive business in England, each fighter’s homeland. With that being said, Whyte is a wise choice for Joshua to have as his next opponent – provided Whyte doesn’t pull off the surprise win.

London, UK – July 10: Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte Launch Press Conference to announce their British Heavyweight Contest next Month at the O2 Arena London. 10 July 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing with Eddie Hearn

“He is just another body,” Joshua said of Whyte. “They’ve got a lot of hate for me. But I’m not worried about that. I’m worried about my lane and what I’m trying to do. I don’t focus on other people’s opinions.” Without doubt, Joshua and Whyte have an interesting history. Longtime contender Whyte defeated Joshua in the amateurs while Joshua was able to avenge that loss in the pros. Joshua, of course, went on to heavyweight glory.

Those days, however, are gone. After losing his titles, as well as two fights in a row to Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua has gone on to win a single fight – against Jermaine Franklyn in April – without looking overly impressive in the process. Now, the towering Londoner is looking to get back on track – and an impressive showing against Whyte would certainly act as a powerful career booster. With that in mind, Joshua exuded confidence at the press conference.

“Boxing is about fundamentals,” he said. “There’s two ways to skin and cat. You can knock someone out or outclass them. Everything I say today is irrelevant until that bells goes. I’m here to win.” As for the heavyweight division’s other big names, Joshua made it clear he’s focusing on Whyte.

“Forget Wilder and all them lot,” said Joshua. “They’ve been doing my head in for years. Even with Fury. You can see all the lies that have been going on. I’m 34 this year and I’m not wasting my time chasing people. I have to have an underlining respect for every man who steps in the ring with me. I could fight now. I’ve got a brilliant trainer – a serious trainer. And we’ll see where it goes.”

Should Whyte pull out the upset, however – and Whyte does indeed have a chance to – Joshua will find his career in serious jeopardy. Joshua, however, doesn’t appear to be under any illusions. “It’s a massive night for my career,” he said of his August 12th throwdown with Whyte. “Victorious 100%. That’s my goal and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”