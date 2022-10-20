Listen Now:  
Floyd Schofield Scores First Round Knock Out Over Daniel Rosas

Posted on 10/20/2022

By: Sean Crose

A Golden Boy Fight Night card went down Thursday at Fantasy Springs in Indio, California. The main event of the DAZN broadcast was a scheduled 8 round lightweight affair between the 11-0 Floyd Schofield and the 22-5-1 Daniel Rosas. Junior lightweights Joshua Garcia, 5-0, and Christian Lorenzo, 3-3, fought first, however, in a scheduled 4 rounder.  Garcia started off in the first nicely, offering his man different looks and landing well with his left. Garcia continued to do strong work in the second. To his credit, Lorenzo pushed forward in the third, and even landed well. Lorenzo continued to go at his man in the fourth, though Garcia was able to land well and maintain range at times. The judges ruled unanimously for Garcia.

Photo: Golden Boy

Next up, the 32-5 Anabel Ortiz squared off against the 10-1 Maria Santizo in a scheduled 8 round junior flyweight throwdown. Ortiz started off aggressively pursuing Santizo with her jab. The second saw Ortiz continue to effectively fire off her jab while also employing stinging overhand rights. By the third, Santizo performed better through the use of speed and footwork. Still, Ortiz continued fighting aggressively in the fourth. During the fifth, Santizo had her moments. Things remained fairly close in the sixth while the seventh proved to be a high octane affair. The eighth and final round was action oriented and intense. Ortiz ended up leaving the ring with a unanimous decision win added to her resume.

It was time for the main event. Schofield immediately went to the body. He then quickly began working upstairs moments later. More aggression continued, then, just over the halfway point of the round, Rosas was down and out, courtesy of a powerful Schofield left. “It’s all about how you win,” legendary former mutli-titlist Bernard Hopkins said from ringside. Schofield had truly won in grand, rapid fashion.

