Floyd Schofield Impresses Against Haskell Rhodes 

By: Sean Crose

Virgil Ortiz was supposed to highlight Saturday’s Golden Boy card in San Antonio, as he was scheduled to take on Eimantas Stanionis in a battle of rising talents. Ortiz, however, ended up hospitalized after fainting in the days leading up to the fight, leading the match to being wisely postponed. Without a headliner, Golden Boy turned to the undefeated Floyd Scholfield in the hopes of turning lemons to lemonade. And, sure enough, Scholfield looked impressive Saturday night as he dropped and decisioned the 28-4-1 Haskell Rhodes in a DAZN broadcast main event. Texas’ Schofield is clearly a fighter to keep an eye on in the lightweight division.

Indeed, Schofield was able to rock his man in the very first round. It didn’t get any better from there for poor Rhodes. After being dominated for round after round, Schofield sent him crashing to the mat not once, but twice in the seventh. A brutal shot to the midsection put Rhodes down again in the eighth. To his credit, Rhodes was able to get back to his feet again and finish the fight. The judge’s cards, however, clearly indicated that Schofield was the winner. He may not have scored a knockout on Saturday, but Shofield impressed nonetheless.