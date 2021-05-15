Floyd Mayweather’s Promotional Company Launches $120 Million Dollar Lawsuit

By: Sean Crose

Floyd Mayweather has been in the news a great deal lately. This has much to do with the fact that the legendary, 50-0 fighter is going to engage in a pay per view exhibition bout with social media star Logan Paul in June. Yet Mayweather also appears to be engaged in a different sort of fight than the ones he’s famous for. It’s being reported that Mayweather Promotions, which Mayweather presumably heads, has filed an enormous lawsuit. Per TMZ, the Logan match “was supposed to go down in Dubai — but the org. he (Mayweather) teamed up with to put on the event dropped the ball … and now his company is suing for more than $120 MILLION!!”

If TMZ is to be believed, Mayweather and company were approached by PAC Entertainment Worldwide in the hopes of presenting the fight in Dubai sometime this year. The deal fell through, however, and now Team Mayweather is taking Pac Entertainment to court. According to TMZ, Mayweather Promotions claims PAC Entertainment “presented financial projections estimating the fight could generate guaranteed amounts for each participant, plus result in the promoters earning more than $100 million in profits after covering all purses and expenses.” Needless to say, Mayweather Promotions feels PAC Entertainment didn’t make good on its end of the bargain.

If Mayweather Promotions is correct – and that will be up to a court to decide – PAC Entertainment simply promised more than it could effectively deliver on. “Mayweather Promotions,” TMZ writes, “claims the 1st payment of $30 million was due on March 25, 2021 — but the money never came.”

Because of this, Mayweather Promotions feels PAC Entertainment now legally owes the entire nine figure sum. “Mayweather Promotions claims,” says TMZ, “they were left scrambling to make new fight plans — and ultimately worked out a deal to move the fight to Miami on June 6.” With that in mind, the Mayweather-Paul match is scheduled to go down as planned next month. It will be Mayweather’s first fight since an exhibition bout in Japan several years ago. Mayweather’s last professional fight was in 2017, when he stopped UFC star Conor McGregor in the 10th round of a highly publicized and highly lucrative bout.