Floyd Mayweather: “When I Say I’m The Best I Mean That From The Bottom Of My Heart”

Posted on 04/12/2022

By: Sean Crose

“I’m looking to match the best with the best,” Floyd Mayweather tells Fight Hype, commenting on his role as promoter. “The ultimate goal is to find the next Floyd Mayweather.” That, however, may be hard to do. Mayweather, like him or not, was a once in a lifetime talent, a fact he’s not afraid to take note of. What’s more, the man fought a slew of top fighters. It’s often argued that he faced name opponents who were over the hill (Manny Pacquiao, for instance). Whether that’s true or not, it’s recorded for posterity that Mayweather never met defeat in the ring. Furthermore, he never really came close to losing, save for a few occasions.

Photo: Getty Images

“When I say I’m the best, I mean that from the bottom of my heart,” he says during the interview. “I beat more champions than Chavez beat in his illustrious career…I beat more champions that Sugar Ray Robinson beat in his illustrious career.” This is bold talk, and it could certainly be considered controversial, as well. Still, while it’s eternally open to debate who “the best” fighter is/was, Mayweather’s record against fellow champions speaks for itself. With that in mind, Mayweather – who now only fights in exhibitions – is retired, and he he’s got some thoughts about the fight game in it’s current form.

While speaking with Fight Hype, Mayweather points out that the that boxing landscape has undergone some serious alterations over time. “Everybody’s got a belt now,” he says. “I’ve never won an intern belt.” The vast number of title belts, Mayweather argues, is having a detrimental impact on the sport. “There’s too many belt in the sport of boxing so the sport of boxing is watered down now,” he claims. “Everybody’s champion.” Mayweather doesn’t seem to be overly impressed with titlists who win vacant titles. “Every time I won a belt,” he said. “I went and beat the champion for the belt.”

Mayweather has been in the media quite a bit lately. He’s always been a constant media presence, of course, but now he’s back in boxing headlines. There’s an exhibition bout between himself and undefeated heavyweight Don “Dangerous” Moore set for May in Dubai. There’s also reportedly tension between Mayweather and his protégé, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, who will be fighting this spring, as well. As is his habit, however, Mayweather plays it cool.

“God has truly blessed me and put me in a position to be able to give back to my fighters,” he says. And for the critics? “My job is always to be the bigger person and to be positive. ”

