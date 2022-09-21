Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Floyd Mayweather Says He And Conor McGregor Will Throw Down Again In 2023

Posted on 09/21/2022

By: Sean Crose

At the time it all made a bit of sense. Floyd Mayweather, although forty years of age and retired, was still considered the single most dominant force in boxing. No one, not even former foe Canelo Alvarez, had positioned himself on the throne Mayweather had vacated. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, was unquestionably the face of the UFC. Both men were brash, flashy and uber-talented. Although it seemed like he didn’t stand much chance of beating Mayweather in a boxing ring, it made sense (or, rather, dollars and cents) that McGregor would give it a shot. The ultra hyped Mayweather-McGregor fight, which went down during the summer of 2017, ended fairly predictably, with Mayweather stopping the Irish superstar in the tenth round of one of the most lucrative bouts in history.

Now Mayweather – and not for the first time – is speaking of facing McGregor again. “I want to go out there this weekend and have fun, then I have another exhibition in Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023,” Sportsmail reports Mayweather as saying. “We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there’s been talks of both. I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment. So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself.”

While it’s true Mayweather has tossed some shade the UFC’s way, it’s also true that it’s not 2017 any more. They’re both rich and incredibly famous, but neither Mayweather or McGregor is anywhere near his prime. Mayweather is set for an exhibition fight with Japanese MMA star Mikura Asakora this weekend. After that it’s said he’s going to fight another exhibition – this time with a YouTube influencer. Neither opponent is known as a top level boxer, because neither man is. They are, however, helping Mayweather pad his bank account. That’s good for them – and for Mayweather. Another Mayweather-McGregor match, however, will clearly not do the untold millions the original bout did.

It’s doubtless, though, that Mayweather-McGregor 2 would be a lucrative endeavor. It wouldn’t be a serious affair, but it would still be lucrative. With Mayweather understandably retired from high level boxing and McGregor understandably not the UFC force he was, perhaps a rematch between these two does actually make a bit of sense – just like the first one.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
A Look At The Judges For Canelo-Golovkin 3
September 15th
Ali Akhmedov Bests Gabriel Rosado
September 17th
Canelo On Knocking Out Golovkin: "That's My Goal For This Fight"
September 14th
Errol Spence - Terence Crawford Reportedly Close To Signing For November 19th Fight
September 15th
It's The Canelo Era. Enjoy It While It Lasts.
September 18th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend