Floyd Mayweather On Potential Tank Davis-Ryan Garcia Bout: “The Fight Has Got To Be At 135.”

By: Sean Crose

Floyd Mayweather took to reminiscing a bit during an interview with FightHype that was posted on Wednesday. “Oscar De La Hoya,” the former pound for pound great said, referring back to the leadup of his 2007 superbout with the “GoldenBoy” himself, “chose the gloves, chose the judges, he chose everything, the weight class, he chose everything. I knew I was the better fighter. I felt I was the better fighter, and I showed y’all I was the better fighter. So guess what I did?” he continued, “I made sacrifices.” Mayweather made it clear in the interview that he now expects Ryan Garcia to make similar sacrifices if he’s to meet Mayweather’s protégé, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, in the ring.

“If you feel,” he said, “like you can beat Tank, (that) you’re the better fighter, well then guess what? Make sacrifices. You just fought at 135. What, we’re going to fight in ninety days? We’ll fight in ninety days if he want to. Whatever you want to do…and he’s going to get smoked.” Garcia blasted out a way over his head Javier Fortuna last Saturday night, and is now completely focused on setting up a match with fellow undefeated powerhouse, Davis. Yet Garcia also wants to move up to 140 pounds.

That’s a point of contention for Mayweather, who claimed that “in boxing, we make sacrifices. We know Tank fights at 135, so if you want to fight Tank at 135 we can make it happen before the end of the year.” And what of the possibility of Davis moving up to 140 to fight Garcia? “Absolutely not,” said Mayweather. “You just fought at 135 (against Fortuna), so why can’t you fight at 135 again…if you really want this fight with Tank, sacrifice.” Mayweather’s old nemesis De La Hoya was brought up, as it’s he who is promoting Garcia.

“Oscar,” Mayweather said, “we can make the fight happen, (but) the fight has got to be at 135.” As far as Mayweather is concerned, it’s Davis’ camp which is in the driver’s seat for this potential matchup. “Of course Tank is the A-side,” Mayweather said. “Ryan hasn’t won a title yet.” Sure enough, the thunderous punching Davis has held world titles in numerous weight classes. Garcia, impressive though he has been, has yet to earn himself a world title.

“The main man in the sport of boxing right now is the one that’s attached to me,” said Mayweather, “Gervonta Tanks Davis.”