Floyd Mayweather On Possible Split With Tank Davis: “Nothing Lasts Forever”

By: Sean Crose

Floyd Mayweather is nothing if not a deliberate person. Whether he’s in or out of the ring, the man chooses his actions, as well as his words, very carefully. Perhaps that’s why it’s worth noting that, in an interview with FightHype, Mayweather addressed rumors of a split with his protégé Gervonta “Tank” Davis with three simple words: “Nothing lasts forever.” This certainly doesn’t sound like something a man would say in the face of an unfounded assertion. “He has to do what’s best for him,” Mayweather said of Davis. While Davis has been on the receiving end of accusations that he fights less than challenging opposition, there’s little doubt he’s been successful under Mayweather’s promotional outlet, Mayweather Promotions. Talent alone can rarely bring about big money and pay per view headliners. Still, words can sting.

“I’d love to fight Gervonta Davis,” lightweight titlist George Kamabosos said last week, “but he ain’t going to fight in Australia (Kambosos homeland)…maybe after I kick his ass in his hometown as well.” Kambosos then went on to trash Davis’ May 28th PPV bout with Rolando Romero at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. “That’s not a big fight at all,” Kambosos quipped. “The other guy, I’m not even sure who he is… Tank will destroy him and you’ll never hear of this kid again.” Davis himself didn’t even appear crazy about the impending match against Romero. “My contract is up, that’s why they want me to fight this clown so bad,” he tweeted.

Mayweather, on the other hand, isn’t promoting the bout as if it were a joke. “Two heavy hitters,” he told FightHype, “of course Tank has more experience at this level…but Rolly, he talks a good game, but he also fights a good game because he’s undefeated.” Mayweather indicated he has no hard feelings for Davis no matter what the fighter’s ultimate decision is. “I will always love Tank. I like him (and look at him like a son),” said the all time great. “I feel like I’ve done a great job thus far just building him and putting him in great fights and he’s steady growing, he’s steady learning and I’m proud of him.”