Floyd Mayweather Olympic Memorabilia Part Of “2020 October Legends” Auction

By: Sean Crose

There can be little doubt that, although he made a ton of money and knew how to draw in a ton of people to watch his fights for close to a decade, Floyd Mayweather was able to back up the “Money” he earned with a world class skill set and resume. From Olympic standout to the pound for pound best fighter on earth, Mayweather was THE face of boxing for his generation, despite whatever criticism (some of it justified, some not) may have been lobbed his way. A defensive ring genius of his caliber only comes around every so often.

Little wonder then that several of Mayweather’s personal belongings are now going to auction, courtesy of Goldin Auctions . In a press release, the organization states that “ten rare memorabilia pieces – including trunks, tank tops and boots – worn by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Jr. in the 1996 Summer Olympics will be up for grabs in Goldin Auctions 2020 October Legends Auction, which is now is now open for bidding.”

As a young man, Mayweather won a bronze medal at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta. Some of the trunks he wore during those Games are on auction block. Among the items are “the very shorts that Floyd Mayweather, Jr. wore during this semi-final defeat to Bulgaria’s Serafim Todorov in controversial fashion in the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.” Also on the block will be an ” Adidas tank top was worn by Mayweather, Jr. when he decisively beat (Artur) Gevorgyan of Armenia 16-3 in points and advanced to the quarterfinals, a wonderful opportunity to own a match-worn item from Mayweather’s amateur career.”

Mayweather won’t be the only star who will be able to claim he had personal items up for auction in 2020. “The auction also features the Cal Ripken Jr. personal collection,” Goldin Auctions claims. Ripken’s contribution “includes the sale of some of the most prized possessions from the personal collection of Baltimore Orioles Baseball Hall of Famer.” Also notable is the fact the auction will include items from former Yankee great, the late Mickey Mantle, including a grammar school photo of the legendary center fielder and first baseman.

According to the press release, “sports memorabilia impresario Ken Goldin has sold more than $700 million in memorabilia from many of the biggest names in sports, history and pop culture and was the pioneer of using the medium of television to sell sports memorabilia.” Items in The Mayweather, Jr. Olympic Collection can now be bid on by clicking on the link below:

https://goldinauctions.com/Category/Floyd_Mayweather_Olympics_Collection-270.html