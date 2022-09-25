Listen Now:  
Floyd Mayweather Makes Easy Work Of Mikuru Asakura

Posted on 09/25/2022

By: Sean Crose

He may no longer fight professionally and he may be forty five years old but Floyd Mayweather proved he can still turn off the lights when he knocked out mixed martial arts notable Mikurua Asakura Saturday in Japan. The exhibition bout came as part of a multi-fight contract Mayweather has with the RIZN promotional network. The large crowd that had gathered at the Saitama Super Arena witnessed a battle which, although brief, saw their countryman fight the former ring great rather effectively. When it was time to turn up the heat, however, Mayweather was able to put his man down and out as the second round was winding to a close.

After the battle had ended, Mayweather took a moment to politely address the crowd and to give a not to his vanquished foe. “Round of applause for this great competitor right here,” he said to the live audience. Mayweather’s arch rival Manny Pacquiao was in attendance to witness his old foe in action Saturday – interesting since word is out that Pacquiao himself apparently now wants to engage in the kinds of lucrative exhibitions that Mayweather has recently been cashing in on. With that being said, Mayweather has indicated he has no interest in facing Pacquiao, who he defeated in a long awaited 2015 superfight, in the ring again.

