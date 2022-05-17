Floyd Mayweather “Helipad” Exhibition Bout Rescheduled For This Saturday

By: Sean Crose

It looks like the exhibition bout between all time great Floyd Mayweather and former sparring partner Don Moore will indeed go down – just a week later than had originally been expected. Although the match was first set to occur last Saturday on a helipad in Dubai, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leader of the United Arab Emirates (where Dubai is located) passed away that Friday, leading to the exhibition fight being called off. It had been reported, however, that the event might simply be pushed back rather than cancelled entirely.

And now the show is back on. Mayweather, whose last professional bout was against Connor McGregor back in 2017, has engaged in numerous exhibition bouts since that time, as such events appear to bring in easy money. They also, being exhibitions, have no chance of impacting Mayweather’s lauded, undefeated professional record. In a sense, these exhibitions represent a win/win scenario for Mayweather. Not that any of this seems to have bothered Mayweather’s opponent.

“I have the blueprint,” Moore has said. “The most exciting thing about it is that I’ve been in the ring with him and I’ve been in camp with him day in and day out. So understand ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore has what it takes to actually be victorious over him because I know his style. I know what’s coming for me. I know how to adapt. I know how to adjust. I’m no Logan Paul, so you’re not going to be able to fight me like you fought him. I’m a boxer. However he brings it, I’m going to bring it right back to him.”

And so both retired fighters are once more set to square off on the helipad of Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Hotel as the highlight of a pay per few affair.