Floyd Mayweather: Gervonta Davis “Can Put You To Sleep With Either Hand.”

By: Sean Crose

“All I have to do is stay focused,” Gervonta Davis said during a media workout to promote his October 31st pay per battle with Leo Santa Cruz. “Stay humble,” the 23 year old Baltimore native added, “and the rest is history.” History of an unusual kind will be made Halloween night as Davis and Santa Cruz will battle for two belts in two separate divisions. Although such matches have occurred before, they’re few and far between in the sport of boxing. Davis’ WBA lightweight title will be at stake, as will Santa Cruz’ WBA super featherweight title. The weight limit for each fighter for the match will be 130 pounds.

“My training is going very well,” said Davis. “I could make weight tonight if I wanted to. Overall, making the decision to bring my team and train in Vegas was the best for me. I think I’ll be training here for all my camps. I’m thinking about buying a property here so I can have a place to stay when I come here. I’m ready. My weight is on point and we’re just looking forward to October 31.” Davis claimed that being under the tutelage of promoter Floyd Mayweather has helped immensely.

“Floyd,” Davis said, “has just been telling me to stay focused. ‘Be patient and be yourself.’ I just need to go out there and do what I do best, and that’s put on a great performance. I need to work hard so I can put on a great performance. This is a new task, fighting on pay-per-view against a tough opponent and for two belts. It’s very important that I go out there and put on the tremendous performance that I’m looking for.” For his own part, Mayweather, who was at the Las Vegas workout, appeared quite pleased with his protege’s progress.

“I’m so happy with what Gervonta’s done in his career,” the pound for pound great said. “He’s one of the biggest stars in the sport. I’ve laid down the blueprint and I’m going to keep helping him grow.” Although not known as a power puncher during his own career, Mayweather made note of Davis’ ability to turn off the lights on an opponent. “Gervonta is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport,” he claimed. “He has the equalizer that can completely change a fight in one moment. He can put you to sleep with either hand.”

The Davis-Santa Cruz matchup will be aired live on Showtime Pay Per View from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It is being presented by Premiere Boxing Champions.