Floyd Mayweather Defends The NBA’s Kyrie Irving In Video: “A Free Man Makes His Own Choices.”

By: Sean Crose

“Choice is defined as an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine. As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us.”

These words above, from retired boxing star Floyd Mayweather, will undoubtedly please some and rankle others. In a sense, then, the statement is classic Mayweather. Only it isn’t, for the fighter known as Money rarely if ever weighs in on hot button social/political issues. This time, however, things appear to be different.

Widely regarded as the best fighter of his generation, Mayweather addressed Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, who refuses to get vaccinated and appears to be willing to pay the price. “The NBA does not require players to be vaccinated,” CNN writes, “but Irving is not eligible to play in home games because of coronavirus regulations in New York.” This rule – as it regards Irving – brought about a protest Sunday at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center, where the Nets play. Supporters of Irving – or at least his decision – “scaled barricades and pushed toward the doors.” The Center briefly locked down.

“Kyrie, what’s up?” Mayweather, said in an accompanying video. “I know you’re going through a lot. We had a chance to hang out in 2016 when you represented America, when you represented the red white and blue. “You only want to be treated fair.” The video, which was in black and white, saw Mayweather in a cap and winter coat, appearing sometimes to read from a statement off his cell phone. “America is the land of the free: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and supposedly freedom to choose,” Mayweather continued. “Never be controlled by money. I respect you for having some integrity and being your own man.”

Mayweather then went on to address the matter of vaccine mandates. “A free mind makes his own choices and a slave mind follows the crowd,” he claimed. “Stand for something or fall for anything. One man can lead a revolution to stand up and fight for what’s right. One choice, one word, one action, can change the world.”

Mayweather wrapped the video up by once again addressing Irving directly. “It’s crazy how people hate you for being a leader. I hope your actions encourage many others to stand up and say enough is enough. Respect for you, Kyrie,” he concluded, “and power to the people.”