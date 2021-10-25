Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Floyd Mayweather Defends The NBA’s Kyrie Irving In Video: “A Free Man Makes His Own Choices.”

Posted on 10/25/2021

By: Sean Crose

“Choice is defined as an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine. As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us.”

These words above, from retired boxing star Floyd Mayweather, will undoubtedly please some and rankle others. In a sense, then, the statement is classic Mayweather. Only it isn’t, for the fighter known as Money rarely if ever weighs in on hot button social/political issues. This time, however, things appear to be different.

Widely regarded as the best fighter of his generation, Mayweather addressed Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, who refuses to get vaccinated and appears to be willing to pay the price. “The NBA does not require players to be vaccinated,” CNN writes, “but Irving is not eligible to play in home games because of coronavirus regulations in New York.” This rule – as it regards Irving – brought about a protest Sunday at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center, where the Nets play. Supporters of Irving – or at least his decision – “scaled barricades and pushed toward the doors.” The Center briefly locked down.

“Kyrie, what’s up?” Mayweather, said in an accompanying video. “I know you’re going through a lot. We had a chance to hang out in 2016 when you represented America, when you represented the red white and blue. “You only want to be treated fair.” The video, which was in black and white, saw Mayweather in a cap and winter coat, appearing sometimes to read from a statement off his cell phone. “America is the land of the free: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and supposedly freedom to choose,” Mayweather continued. “Never be controlled by money. I respect you for having some integrity and being your own man.”

Mayweather then went on to address the matter of vaccine mandates. “A free mind makes his own choices and a slave mind follows the crowd,” he claimed. “Stand for something or fall for anything. One man can lead a revolution to stand up and fight for what’s right. One choice, one word, one action, can change the world.”

Mayweather wrapped the video up by once again addressing Irving directly. “It’s crazy how people hate you for being a leader. I hope your actions encourage many others to stand up and say enough is enough. Respect for you, Kyrie,” he concluded, “and power to the people.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tyson Fury Sends Deontay Wilder A (Sincere) Birthday Message
October 22nd
Tim Bradley Believes He Knows What's Wrong With Anthony Joshua: "I Think The Ruiz Fight Ruined Him"
October 19th
Shakur Stevenson Would Love To Face Vasyl Lomachenko: "Most Definitely, I Don’t Duck No Action"
October 24th
David Benavidez Wants Canelo Alvarez Vs. Caleb Plant Winner: "They Can't Just Skip Me"
October 19th
Gervonta Davis: "The Four Kings, Who Can Actually Draw People? Me"
October 23rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend