Floyd Mayweather Appears To Confront Jake Paul In Video. Paul Seen Running From Crowd.

By: Sean Crose

Like many a school yard scrap, it all started when someone got his hat swiped. In the leadup to the highly lucrative 2021 exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and the bigger, younger and less talented Logan Paul, Mayweather very publicly got his hat swiped by Logan’s younger brother, Jake. Suffice to say, such things aren’t quickly forgotten, neither in the schoolyard, nor in the world of professional boxing.

Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul came face-to-face in Miami after the Heat game Wednesday night, when the legendary boxer and a group of men confronted the Problem Child, before JP booked it. https://t.co/QAyOxMD8ig — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 9, 2023

And so, closing in on two years after the infamous “hat swipe” incident, Mayweather reportedly confronted the man known as “The Problem Child” outside of a Miami Heat game on Wednesday night. Security and a variety of other people appear to be involved with the incident, though it’s hard to tell through the video footage released by TMZ whether the numerous people present were part of Mayweather’s retinue or were imply gawkers.

Regardless of who was or wasn’t a part of Mayweather’s circle, two things stand out. The first is the voice of a man (A Tequila Tough Guy, perhaps?) taunting Paul and saying “let’s bust him up.” The other thing to stand out is that Paul felt it necessary to literally turn and run. It’s been a tough time for Paul. First, he lost his fight to Tommy Fury, and now footage of him running from a conflict is breaking the internet.

With all that being said, there are things that should be made clear. First of all, grown adults shouldn’t steal hats. Second, mature adults shouldn’t intimidate someone – especially as part of a group. Also, there is zero evidence from the TMZ tape that Mayweather intended to threaten Paul physically. And last but not least, Paul should not be mocked for running. Ever been physically vulnerable to an entire group of menacing people? It’s no one’s idea of fun.

Of course, Paul took to social media after the incident to address the issue. “Floyd,” he stated on Twitter, “if you want to fight 1 on 1 we can do that but don’t try to hop out of 3 cars 25 dudes deep tryna to jump me while I’m tryna enjoy my Wednesday night.”

Paul later posted that: “Floyd will not see me 1 on 1 in a real fight. That’s a fact. His team has hit my team numerous times to do one of his ‘exhibitions’. Now he ambushes me…Come see me in the ring, real fight, no exhibition robbing fans bullshit.”

Mayweather hasn’t commented on the incident, at least not on social media. He has, however, announced a five fight exhibition deal, stating that “if any of these exhibitions don’t happen, I still get paid.” Although Mayweather didn’t release the exact numbers of the deal, there’s no doubt he can probably afford a lot more hats.