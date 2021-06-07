Floyd Mayweather And Logan Paul Go The Full Eight Rounds

By: Sean Crose

Anyone who felt that Logan Paul had a chance of beating or getting the better of an aging Floyd Mayweather on Sunday due to his size and age advantages proved to be sadly mistaken. Still, Paul fought gamely, edged a few early rounds, and lasted until the final bell. Not bad for a guy who, walking into the Miami ring this evening, held a boxing record of 0-1. Of course, the now 44 year old Mayweather didn’t look like the man who in past years bested names like Marquez, De La Hoya, Cotto, Judah, and Pacquiao, but he still showed blinding speed and an ability to walk his man down, even if he didn’t finish his man off (being an exhibition bout, no winner was declared).

The legendary fighter also indicated for all who wanted to hear in the leadup to the fight that this was not to be considered a serious affair. That won’t keep fans of Paul and his brother Jake from shouting to all who will listen that their fighter won a kind of moral victory, but some zealous fans of UFC star Conor McGregor said the same thing after Mayweather stopped their man in the tenth round of their 2017 bout. Suffice to say, the event undoubtedly brought in a lot of money. It also bolstered Paul’s status while doing no harm to Mayweather’s. The question now, of course, is how long Mayweather wants to keep doing this sort of thing. He’s still impressive, but he’s not the awe inspiring skill set he used to be.

Not that it seems to matter to him.

Cover Photo: Lynne Sladky/Associated Press