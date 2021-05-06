Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Felix Verdejo And Accomplice Officially Indicted By U.S. Department Of Justice

Posted on 05/06/2021

By: Sean Crose

“Today, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Félix Verdejo-Sánchez and Luis Antonio Cádiz-Martínez for federal crimes arising from the murder of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz,” the Justice Department announced on Thursday. “Félix Verdejo-Sánchez and Luis Antonio Cádiz-Martínez,” the official statement reads, “are facing one count of carjacking resulting in death, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2119(3) and (2); one count of kidnapping resulting in death, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1201 (a)(1) and 2; and one count for killing an unborn child, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1841and 2, also known as the ‘Unborn Victims of Violence Act of 2004’ or ‘Laci and Conner’s Law’.”

The statement goes on to read read that:  “In addition to these charges, Félix Verdejo-Sánchez is facing one count for using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i).” Verdejo can now not only possibly face spending the remainder of his life in prison. He may be facing the death penalty for the following reasons:

  • “Each defendant intentionally killed the victim (Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz).
  • Each defendant committed the offense in an especially heinous, cruel, or depraved manner in that it involved serious physical abuse to the victim.
  • Each defendant committed the offense after substantial planning and premeditation to cause the death of the victim.
  • Félix Verdejo Sánchez procured the commission of the offense by payment, or promise of payment, of anything of pecuniary value.
  • Luis Antonio Cádiz-Martínez committed the offense as consideration for the receipt, or in the expectation of the receipt, of anything of pecuniary value.”

W. Stephen Muldrew, the US Attorney whose office Thursday’s official statement came from, is quoted as saying that: “Keishla Rodríguez-Ortiz was taken from a family that loved her, and she and her child were denied the most fundamental right of life, and the joy of knowing what that life could have been…We hope that this process brings some measure of solace to Keishla’s family.”

Last Thursday, Ortiz went missing. Her family stated that she had planned on letting the married Verdejo know she was pregnant with his child. Ortiz’ body was found in a San Juan, Puerto Rico lagoon over the weekend. A cooperating witness then claimed that Verdejo (with the help of an accomplice) punched, drugged and weighted down Ortiz, then tossed her over a bridge into the water below. Ortiz reportedly shot at her afterwards with hand gun.

On Sunday, Verdejo turned himself into authorities.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 45: Floyd Mayweather is Fighting Youtuber Logan Paul in June
May 3rd
EP 44: Adam Kownacki and Frank Mir
April 28th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Verdejo Ordered To Be Held Without Bail, Could Face Execution
May 3rd
Danny Garcia "Spence Three Times Stronger Than Thurman But Thurman Was The Better Skilled fighter"
May 2nd
Felix Verdejo Turns Himself In For Murder Of Keishla Rodriguez Ortiz And Her Unborn Child
May 2nd
Billy Joe Saunders Annoyed With Ring Size For Canelo Alvarez Showdown
May 3rd
Felix Verdejo "Person Of Interest" In Death Of Keishla Rodriguez
May 2nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY