ESPN+ To Broadcast August 26th Usyk-Dubois Heavyweight Title Fight

By: Sean Crose

American fans of unified heavyweight champion Oleksander Usyk have something to celebrate. The WBO, IBF and WBA titlist’s battle with Daniel Dubois will be broadcast live in the United States from Wroclaw, Poland courtesy ESPN+ on August 26th. Although many, if not most, fans wanted Usyk to throw down with WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury next, the two camps have yet to come to an agreement. What’s more, Fury will now apparently be facing former UFC heavyweight titlist Francis Ngannou. Furthermore, Dubois, though he’s not one of the top names in the division, has EARNED his title shot. Good for him for finally getting a crack at glory.

Indeed, the 25 year old Dubois has lost but once in his 20 fight career. What’s more, all but one of his 19 victories have come by way of knockout. A man with the power of Dubois is always interesting to watch because a fighter with power only needs to land once. He last fought back in December, when he stopped Kevin Lerena in three. What’s more, Dubois is younger and two inches taller than the 36 year old Usyk. Should the young Englishman shock the world on August 26th, ESPN will be no doubt be thrilled it broadcast the fight on it’s ESPN+ broadcast venue.

Beating the undefeated Usyk, however, is no easy task. One need only ask former unified heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua, who Usyk has beaten twice, about how good the Ukrainian fighter truly is. Having already been the undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world, Usyk moved up to heavyweight in 2019. Less than two years later, Usyk won the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles off of Joshua. His successful first defense of those titles (against Joshua) went down last year. The man hasn’t fought since. When he steps into the ring to face Dubois, it will have been over a year since Usyk fought professionally.

A citizen of war torn Ukraine, Usyk has expressed his happiness to be fighting Dubois in Poland. “I am very glad that we have the opportunity to organize my fight in Poland, where I won my first world title seven years ago,” Usyk has been quoted as saying. “I want to thank the Polish people who are helping Ukraine so sincerely,” he said. “Hundreds of thousands of my compatriots have been hosted by this wonderful country.” As for Dubois, he’s thrilled to have a chance to reach the pinnacle of his sport. He (Usyk) is a great fighter and I do respect him, but it’s my time now,” Dubois has said, via the BBC. “I’m going to shock the world and show people how good Daniel Dubois really is.”

Image: Top Rank