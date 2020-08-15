ESPN Boxing Results: Carl Frampton Makes It Look Easy Against Darren Traynor

Carl Frampton vs Darren Traynor

Everything went according to plan for Carl Frampton. The former multiple division world champion won every single round before ending the night with a seventh round knockout.

Michael Conlan vs Sofiane Takoucht

Featherweight contender Michael Conlan (14-0, 8 KOs) had the entire boxing world watching him as he took on Sofiane Takoucht (35-5-1, 13 KOs).

For much of the night Conlan treated his co main event showcase as a sparring session as he moved forward lethargically. Luckily for him, his opponent on the night wasn’t much of a challenge.

After ten rounds of one sided action, Conlan turned on the pressure and got his man out of there in the final round.

Harry Scarff vs Troy Williamson

With much of the fight fought on his terms, Harry Scarff (8-2, 1 KO) found himself on the losing end of a questionable decision tonight against Troy Williamson (15-0-1, 11 KOs).

Scarff landed numerous shots upstairs and to the body but was left on the losing end according to the three judges scoring the bout.

Paddy Donovan vs Des Newton

It didn’t take long for Paddy Donovan (4-0, 3 KOs) to take care of business against Des Newton (8-16, KOs).

From the moment Donovan landed a significant punch Newton had no clue what to do. From there Donovan pounded his man out until the contest was waived off.