Errol Spence Pleads Guilty To DWI Charges

Errol Spence reportedly pleaded guilty last week to DWI misdemeanor charges in Dallas County, Texas. Spence was intoxicated while racing through Dallas in his sport’s car during the early morning hours of October 10th, 2019. Video caught footage of his Ferrari flipping, kicking up debris, and ending up a complete wreck. The fact that Spence survived is a wonder in and of itself. Some time after the crash John Creuzo, a Dallas County District Attorney, put in an affidavit accusing Spence Jr. of DWI. Spence, who has since the time of the accident largely, if not completely, recovered, appeared contrite in statement.

“As I recovered,” he claimed, “I thought of how much I could have lost and how blessed I was to have a second chance at life. I also know with this platform I can spread a very powerful message. Don’t drink and drive. Not one drink. It’s not worth it.” No further charges will be put forward against the welterweight titlist. Spence has reportedly been ordered to three days in jail, but that time is already considered served. Spence reportedly will also have to cough up some money for court fees. Considering what could have happened to the now 32 year old that night in the autumn of 2019, however, it’s clear Spence came out of the situation quite well – something Spence himself has been public in acknowledging.

“it was a miracle from God,” Spence told ESPNs Brian Kenny weeks after the crash. “It really protected me during the accident because anybody else probably would have been killed. It was just a blessing from God that I was able to make it safe and that I was able to return back to boxing.” With the civic consequences of his actions now having been dealt with, Spence can simply move on with his career without the weight of legal matters hanging over his head. There has been much talk of a welterweight unification battle between WBA, IBF, and WBC titlist Spence and WBO titlist Terence Crawford.

Spence, from Desoto, Texas, has already fought numerous times since recovering from the accident. In late 2020 he decisioned former world titlist Danny Garcia. Then, in April he stopped fellow welterweight titlist Yordenis Ugas by stopping him in ten. Spence had been expected to face the legendary Manny Pacquiao last year, but an injury prevented him from doing so. Pacquiao faced Ugas instead, who defeated the Filipino icon before going on to lose to Spence.